‘Neglected for months on end’: ponies’ owners appear in court

A man and woman have been banned from owning horses for two years after their ponies were found suffering.

When an RSPCA inspector visited five ponies kept at Tywn, Ammanford, he found them to be in a poor state.

They were thin and covered in lice and three had scabs on their backs.

Their owners, Edward Brian Elward, 61, and Susan Jayne Thomas, 45, both of Parc Penrhiw, Betws, Ammanford, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court yesterday (15 September).

Elward and Thomas both pleaded guilty to an offence under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 and were disqualified from keeping horses for 24 months.

They were each fined £500 and ordered to pay £300 costs along with a victim surcharge of £50.

“These ponies had clearly been neglected for months on end and were suffering,” said RSPCA inspector Keith Hogben.

“There was some food being provided but clearly it was not enough.

“Their body condition was in a terrible state and they just did not have the energy to move to the little natural shelter that was available. It was so cold at this time of year so they suffered then even more.

“They should have known better and if people are struggling they need to ask for help instead of burying their heads in the sand.”

Following RSPCA care, the ponies’ condition has improved.

Three of them are due to be rehomed, one has gone to new owners and the fifth is due to go into foster care before being available for rehoming.