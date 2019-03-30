Much-loved classic pony stories to be released as e-books

A number of rare and out-of-print pony books are to be released as e-books this spring.

Works by authors including Patricia Leitch, Caroline Akrill and Diana Pullein-Thompson are to find a new lease of life with electronic publication over the next three months.

“Jane Badger Books will breathe new life into classic tales for horse and pony lovers everywhere to enjoy,” a spokesman for the publisher said.

“Whether a nostalgic read for girls and boys who grew up devouring pony stories but have long since lost the hard copies of their childhood, or a first-time discovery for a new generation of pony lovers, the new ebooks will leave hoofprints on the hearts of all who download and read them.”

The first release will be Patricia Leitch’s Dream of Fair Horses. Published in 1975, it tells of a girl who wants and finds a pony but “goes far deeper, exploring universal themes of love, loss and letting go”.

Ms Badger said: “I used to be a book dealer and was always being asked for the classic, out-of-print and hard-to-find pony books.

“You find there are not enough second-hand books to go round, particularly the much-loved and coveted classics; often they come at a price and it takes months to find one, if you can. And, if you’ve spent a lot on a treasured book, you’re not likely to want to carry it around with you to read on the go, or give to little sticky fingers, which can become restrictive.

“Relaunching these sought-after stories as ebooks makes so much sense; they will become widely available, affordable and easily transportable, perfect for a tea break on the yard, a holiday read, on a daily commute or to share with children and spark their love for reading and ponies. I’m thrilled to give these wonderful stories their chance in the spotlight again.”

Dreams of Fair Horses is available to download now via Amazon. Patricia Leitch’s The Horse From the Black Loch will be released in April, Caroline Akrill’s showing series in May and a Diana Pullein-Thompson triology in June. All will be on Amazon for £3.49.

