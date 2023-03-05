‘Together we can achieve anything’: military wives who have faced tough times to ‘ride to freedom’ across Pyrenees





Eight military wives will “ride to freedom” through remote mountain passes in the Pyrenees to show the power adventure can have.

Each of the riders taking part has her own personal reasons for doing so, including disability, infertility, anxiety and depression. Their united message is that “together we can achieve anything”.

The Forces Wives Challenge (FWC) “Ride to Freedom” team will cross 130km of mountainous terrain over five days (26 June to 2 July), trekking to altitudes of 2,200m, and sleeping under canvas at times. The route is close to the World War II Freedom Trail, over which allied servicemen and women and Jewish refugees fled from France to Spain.

Stephanie Quintrell, who suddenly became disabled three years ago, created the challenge to inspire others.

“In July 2019 my world completely collapsed when I suddenly became very unwell and was subsequently diagnosed with a neurological condition,” said Steph.

“Within 48 hours I had completely lost my ability to mobilise and became dependent on a wheelchair full-time. I have lost all function in my fingers on one hand and I also live with regular functional seizures, chronic and acute pain, and cognitive issues.”

She had to move 180 miles away to be with her husband in his current military posting. Her career ended and she had to stop riding, her main passion in life.

“My health changed so quickly, and my complete loss of independence stripped away so many parts of my life,” said Steph.

“It felt like the ground had been pulled from beneath my feet.”

She started riding again 18 months after her diagnosis, with encouragement and support from her husband, and is training hard for the expedition.

“The minute I was back in the saddle I felt like a spark had been ignited within me again, and I felt there was more for me than sitting in a wheelchair, she said.

“The FWC Ride to Freedom is a huge step. I will be doing this without my husband’s physical and mental support, but will instead be relying on my fantastic teammates, who are all forces wives like me.”

Kate Rutsch is taking on the challenge to rediscover a sense of self, after experiencing a number of miscarriages and failed IVF.

“I’ve felt quite lost over the last decade – I’ve spent a number of years fighting my way out of a dark hole of grief and trying to come to terms with the different direction our lives have taken,” said Kate.

“My experience has had such a deep and long-lasting impact on me, including losing my self-confidence and feeling like I had no purpose. But, I’m ready for this to change and for my life to move forwards with positivity and with a sense of adventure.”

Kate joined FWC last year and took her first steps into adventuring on a couple of the hill-walking events.

“I was immediately hooked,” she said. “The feeling of achievement and the camaraderie was awesome, and, being part of something bigger and an inspiring team of women continues today with the Ride to Freedom challenge.

“We haven’t even reached the mountains yet, but I’m leading a much fuller and happier life. This is what we want to show – adventuring can really help your physical and mental health.

“It doesn’t need to be a grand challenge in a far-flung place – it can simply be going for a walk, riding a bike and enjoying the outdoors, or achieving a small personal goal. It’s there for the taking and it’s worth stepping out of your comfort zone to give it a go.

“We’re just a group of normal people – we have busy lives, we’re parents, we’re wives, we have careers – but together we can achieve anything, we just have to find a way to make it happen.”

The team will be raising money for the Armed Forces Equine Charity.

