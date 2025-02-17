



“He will have inspired many”

Our thoughts are with family, friends and colleagues of Irish jockey Michael O’Sullivan, who has died as a result of the injuries he suffered in a fall at Thurles Racecourse in County Tipperary on 6 February. The 24-year-old had been in an induced coma in intensive care at Cork University Hospital, but never regained consciousness and passed away surrounded by his family on 16 February. Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) chief medical officer Dr Jennifer Pugh said: “I have had the privilege of knowing Michael through his career and his dedication, modesty and kind nature always made him a pleasure to be around. Michael’s success and his humility will have inspired many and I share the feeling of loss today with all those who knew him.”

Calls for better protection for horses against dogs

Rider Victoria Privett, aka endurancewithdarcey, who has survived a dog attack and experienced many near-misses, is calling on the Government to do better to protect horses and people. She started a Government petition last year asking for the Dangerous Dogs Act to be updated to protect horses, which was signed by thousands, but was terminated early as a result of the general election. It has since been reopened, and has so far been signed by more than 16,500 people. “We need as many people as possible to sign it to get the Government to listen,” Victoria told H&H.

New directory of tack fitters

An independent database of verified saddle, bridle and bit fitters has launched with the hope of being a “game-changer” for owners and benefiting horse welfare. The Equine Fitters Directory is a searchable list of professionals who meet certain criteria and have applied to be on – and been accepted into – the directory. “Finding a professional, experienced fitter can feel overwhelming to the horse owner, but it shouldn’t,” said Equine Fitters Council chair Hugh Thomas. “That is why we need this. The directory is designed to make it easy to search: compare fitters based on their location, their expertise, their specialisation, whether you need a saddle, bridle, bit or harness fitter, so you can find the right practitioner for you and your horse.”

