William Fox-Pitt says ‘It must be the right thing’ about ‘game-changing’ directory of tack fitters





An independent database of verified saddle, bridle and bit fitters has launched with the hope of being a “game-changer” for owners and benefiting horse welfare.

The Equine Fitters Directory is a searchable list of professionals who meet certain criteria and have applied to be on – and been accepted into – the directory.

It was launched on 3 February at Saddlers’ Hall in London by the Equine Fitters Council, an independent, not-for-profit company established by the Worshipful Company of Saddlers and the Worshipful Company of Loriners.

To be eligible, fitters must meet the qualification and experience requirements set out, hold insurance, pursue continuing professional development and agree to abide by the code of conduct and complaints procedure. Fitters can also be delisted from the directory.

“We have an absolute duty, more than ever, to do our best for our horses,” said Hugh Thomas, Equine Fitters Council chairman.

“A well-fitting saddle, bit, bridle or harness is essential to their comfort and overall wellbeing. When fit is correct, horse and rider are comfortable, confident and able to work without issue. Working with a competent and professional fitter helps owners make informed decisions, but above all, be confident that they are looking after their horses’ wellbeing and welfare.

“I want to emphasise that we very much see that fitters are part of a team, not just one more service provider brought in maybe once a year. They should be a key part of the regular care team of the horse alongside the obvious other people, long accepted vets, therapists, coaches and footcare professionals.

“Finding a professional, experienced fitter can feel overwhelming to the horse owner, but it shouldn’t. That is why we need this. The directory is designed to make it easy to search: compare fitters based on their location, their expertise, their specialisation, whether you need saddle, bridle, bit or harness fitter, so you can find the right practitioner for you and your horse.”

Mr Thomas added: “The key message of tonight is overwhelmingly aimed at horse owners: please look on the directory when you want a fitter. If you’ve got a fitter and they are not on the directory, ask them, ‘Why not?’”

In a panel discussion at the launch, World Horse Welfare chief executive Roly Owers said that when considering the involvement of horses in sport, the equestrian world has “a deep responsibility to ensure we are placing horse welfare above all else”.

“Equine fitters play such a fundamental role in that,” he said. “There’s a lot of noise out there, so to have an equine business directory to [help you] find someone you can really trust is going to be right for you and for your horse is a really huge step forward.”

William Fox-Pitt, who won 14 five-stars during his top-level eventing career, lent his support to the directory.

“We know that regularly checked and well-fitted tack both improve the welfare of our horses and their overall performance,” he said.

“I can reflect on numerous times in my career when even small alterations to match the ever-changing size and shape of my horse has made a fundamental difference. Having a ‘one-stop’ online directory that lists professional fitters that all riders and horse owners can trust must be the right thing.”

Dr Kathryn Nankervis, associate professor at Hartpury University, said that everyone who rides “would like to think their horse is comfortable” in the equipment we use, but research shows fit “isn’t always as good as it could be”.

“We have to try and raise the bar,” she said. “I’m really supportive of this initiative because anything that helps horse owners find a fitter and discover the benefits that optimal saddlery fit can bring has to be a good thing for owners and horses.”

