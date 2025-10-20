



Felix Vogg wins Maryland 5 Star

Switzerland’s Felix Vogg impressed once again on the international stage when adding the Mars Maryland 5 Star title to his impressive CV that already boasts a win at Luhmühlen Horse Trials in 2022. He rode Phoenix Eventing S.À.R.L.’s Cartania to become the first Swiss rider to win two events at the level – the only other Swiss rider to have won a five-star is Captain Hans Schwarzenbach, who won Badminton Horse Trials in 1951 on Vae Victis.

Ways to save on your hay bill

As there has been a reduced hay yield in the UK this year and an increase in prices as a result, horse owners are looking to minimise their costs while still providing their horses with the quality nutrition they need this winter. So whether you’re looking for ways to reduce wastage or considering alternative types of forage, we are here to help.

Strangles warning

The Surveillance of Equine Strangles network, which collects reports of diagnoses from laboratories and vet practices in the UK, has confirmed that more than 370 cases of strangles have been recorded in 2025 so far. This is a “significant” increase compared to the annual UK average of about 300. Owners have been reminded of the need to be vigilant for signs of the disease, to increase biosecurity and consider vaccination to minimise spread.

