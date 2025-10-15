



Twenty-three horses were presented at the Mars Maryland 5 Star first trot-up today (15 October) and all were passed fit to start the competition.

The horses came before the ground jury, consisting of Britain’s Sandy Phillips and the USA’s Beatrice di Grazia and Robert Stevenson, in bright sunshine but with a brisk breeze blowing.

As usual the horses who have flown in from Europe were presented first at the Maryland 5 Star first trot-up, presented by Dubarry, to keep them separate from the North America-based horses for biosecurity reasons.

This year, four horses have made that trip and the first to trot up was Quindiva, ridden by Britain’s Alex Bragg. The mare, who was third at Badminton Horse Trials in 2024, appeared alert but relaxed and Alex looked smart in cream trousers, a navy gilet, a pale blue shirt and sunglasses.

The other European-based horses competing this year are Centennial (ridden by New Zealand’s Tayla Mason), Chilli’s Midnight Star (ridden by New Zealand’s Jonelle Price) and Cartania (ridden by Switzerland’s Felix Vogg).

The riders with more than one horse in the competition trotted their mounts up next – Caroline Pamukcu with HSH Tolan King, She’s The One and HSH Blake, plus Boyd Martin with Luke 140 and Commando 3. She’s The One had a little buck at the start of the strip but passed the inspection without problems.

A little later Cooley Space Grey, ridden by Brooke Burchianti, was another to show some high spirits with a buck as he began his trot-up, but again it didn’t affect him being passed by the ground jury.

Buck Davidson was also slated to come forward with two horses, albeit a little later in the order, but Sorocaima – the ex-racehorse who was fourth here last year – was a late withdrawal and was not presented at the trot-up. Buck will still start on Cooley Candyman.

Phillip Dutton trotted up Jennie Brannigan’s ride FE Lifestyle as the rider is recovering from a fall before entering the start box when Kismet showed some “unwanted gymnastics” at Morven Park last weekend.

The five-star dressage starts at 2pm local time (7pm British time) tomorrow.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from Maryland 5 Star and other major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now