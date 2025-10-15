Maryland 5 Star dressage times released – find out when Brit Alex Bragg and other top names start





The Mars Maryland 5 Star dressage times for the next two days of action in the USA have been released. With a small field of just 22 coming forward following today’s first trot-up, there are 11 pairs starting each day.

On Thursday, 16 October, the first rider into the arena is three-horse rider Caroline Pamukcu on HSH Tolan King at 2.05pm local time (7.05pm British time). Caroline is also last to go on Thursday, at 3.35pm local time (8.35pm British time) with She’s The One. The first pair in on Friday, 17 October are Australia’s Sophia Hill and Humble Glory at 2.05pm local time (7.05pm British time) and Caroline is the final competitor on Friday at 3.35pm local time (8.35pm British time) on her Paris 2024 Olympic ride HSH Blake.

Maryland 5 Star dressage times: sole British competitor

Alex Bragg on Quindiva (GBR): 3.27pm local time (8.27pm British time)

Other Britain- and Europe-based riders

Tayla Mason and Centennial (NZL): 2.21pm local time on Friday (7.21pm British time)

Jonelle Price and Chilli’s Midnight Star (NZL): 2.45pm local time on Friday (7.45pm British time)

Felix Vogg and Cartania (SUI): 3.03pm local time (8.03pm British time)

Ones to watch

Boyd Martin and Luke 140 (USA): 2.13pm local time on Thursday (7.13pm British time)

Jennie Brannigan and FE Lifestyle (USA): 2.29pm local time on Thursday (7.29pm British time)

Will Faudree and Mama’s Magic Way (USA): 3.19pm local time on Thursday (8.19pm British time)

Monica Spencer and Artist (NZL): 2.37pm local time on Friday (7.37pm British time)

Mia Farley and Phelps (USA): 3.11pm local time on Friday (8.11pm British time)

Boyd Martin and Commando 3 (USA): 3.19pm local time on Friday (8.19pm British time)

Caroline Pamukcu and HSH Blake (USA): 3.35pm local time (8.35pm British time)

Maryland 5 Star dressage times: full list

