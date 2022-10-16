One horse held at Maryland 5 Star final trot-up, plus one withdrawal





Harbour Pilot, the ride of Hannah Sue Hollberg (née Burnett), was sent to the holding box at the Maryland 5 Star final trot-up this morning, but passed on re-inspection.

The 19-year-old horse, owned by Jacqueline Mars, is due to retire after this competition. He will start this afternoon’s showjumping phase in eighth place.

Twenty-one horses were brought forward in front of the ground jury – president Christian Landolt (Switzerland) and members Judy Hancock (Great Britain) and Gretchen Butts (USA) – this morning.

One horse was withdrawn before the horse inspection – Canada’s Lisa Marie Fergusson did not present her own Honor Me. The pair went clear across country with 23.2 time-faults and lay 21st overnight.

Harry Meade presented US competitor Jennie Brannigan’s two horses as well as his own Superstition and raised a laugh when he curtseyed to the ground jury in a mock attempt to pretend to be Jennie.

With the Maryland 5 Star final trot-up over, thoughts turn to the showjumping, with the five-star starting at 2pm local time (7pm British time).

The top five riders – New Zealand’s Tim Price (Coup De Coeur Dudevin), the USA’s Tamie Smith (Danito), Britain’s Oliver Townend (As Is), the USA’s Phillip Dutton (Z) and his compatriot Buck Davidson (Carlevo) – are all within one showjump down on their current penalties, so it promises to be a tense finish to the second running of the US autumn five-star.

You might also be interested in:

Controversy over Maryland 5 Star cross-country’s lenient time: riders and designer debate Tim Price and ‘young talent’ lead Maryland 5 Star as dressage leader faults across country Five-star stalwart to retire at Maryland 5 Star: ‘He’s my best friend and I’ll miss him’ Oliver Townend moves up to podium place at Maryland 5 Star on ‘pony-like’ As Is FREE £10 M&S giftcard with Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions for a limited time

Keep up with all of the breaking news, behind the scenes insight and the best of the action throughout Maryland 5 Star with no limit on how much you can read from as little as £1 per week with a Horse & Hound unlimited website subscription. Sign up now. Plus enjoy our full magazine report on Maryland, including in-depth analysis and exclusive comment from Mark Phillips, in next week’s magazine (20 October).