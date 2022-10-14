Dressage disappointment for Harry Meade at Maryland 5 Star as warm-up plan disrupted





Harry Meade had a disappointing time in the Mars Maryland 5 Star dressage today (14 October) as his carefully planned warm-up routine with the sensitive Superstition was disrupted.

Each rider in the competition was allowed 10 minutes in the white boards in the warm-up before their test. Harry had spoken to the officials in advance and it had been approved for him to use his 10 minutes earlier, rather than immediately before his test.

However, there was an objection made to Harry doing this, which could not be sorted out in time to allow him to work inside the boards. This meant the 13-year-old Superstition had to go into the main arena to do his test without having had any time in the boards and he was extremely unsettled.

Harry told H&H: “The horse has a fragile temperament. We had a very carefully tried and tested and pre-approved warm-up routine, which was actively disrupted. It was a really sad moment and not what you expect in a really friendly sport.

“Apart from it being costly as far as the marks were concerned, I’m just sad for the horse who panicked as a result and and didn’t have a positive experience. More than anything, we care so much about our horses and hate seeing any one of them get unnecessarily wound up. But we have to move on.”

Harry and Mandy Gray’s Superstition scored 37.4 for 21st after the Maryland 5 Star dressage, a huge disappointment after scores of 29.1 and 29.6 in their two five-star runs last year.

You might also be interested in:

‘The weather was a bad joke’ – 26-year-old grabs Maryland 5 Star dressage lead despite tricky conditions ‘Clown’ of a horse who flunked his vetting and demands a toll from his rider aims for seventh five-star finish Nine insights on the Maryland 5 Star cross-country course from designer Ian Stark The crab is back – are you up to it? Walk the Maryland 5 Star cross-country course FREE £10 M&S giftcard with Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions for a limited time

Keep up with all of the breaking news, behind the scenes insight and the best of the action throughout Maryland 5 Star with no limit on how much you can read from as little as £1 per week with a Horse & Hound unlimited website subscription. Sign up now. Plus enjoy our full magazine report on Maryland, including in-depth analysis and exclusive comment from Mark Phillips, in next week’s magazine (20 October).