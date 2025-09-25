Mark Phillips backs the Brits, Frodon spreads joy and more things the horse world is talking about





Mark Phillips on why he’d still back the Brits for next year’s World Championships

Mark Phillips, who designed the Agria Blenheim European Championships cross-country course, looks back at last week’s competition, in his exclusive H&H column this week. “The eventing Europeans at Agria Blenheim were great and provided a super cross-country day – unless you were on the British team,” says Mark. “Not since 1993 have the Brits not finished as a team at the European Championships and never before have four of six Brits had an unscheduled visit to the turf. All the four were going well, then suddenly made rider errors that will haunt them for months.” But, he adds: “If I was a betting man I’d back the Brits at the worlds in Aachen next year. The experience gained here will be invaluable and they won’t repeat those same mistakes.”

Frodon spreads joy

Retired racehorse Frodon, known for his association with jockey Bryony Frost, paid a special trip to spinal injury patients last week (19 September). The 2020 King George VI winner visited Salisbury District Hospital to mark the launch of Horatio’s Garden as the official charity partner of Wincanton racecourse for the upcoming season. Horatio’s Garden creates and cares for gardens in NHS spinal injury centres across the UK. Frodon enjoyed “plenty of apples” grown in the garden and spread joy among the patients and staff.

Carl Hester reflects on his 13th Europeans

British dressage legend Carl Hester joined the Horse & Hound Podcast for its 169th episode, to talk about the European Dressage Championships, highs and lows for the British squad, how judging is changing and more. “It is hard to stay motived as you get older, but I still love riding so that’s not an issue for me at all. There are a couple of other offers on the table… but for now things carry on pretty much as normal,” said Carl. The Horse & Hound Podcast is supported by NAF this month.

