Man who ignored welfare advice found guilty of neglecting three ponies

A man has been found guilty of neglecting three ponies after failing to take advice from a welfare charity about their care.

Tony Israel Price, 56, of Wentloog Avenue, Cardiff was found guilty of three offences when he appeared at Cadriff Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (12 March).

In July 2018 RSPCA inspectors Christine McNeil and Simon Evans attended a field off Redway Road, Bonvilston and found 13 horses with “very poor grazing” with ragwort present, and one mare in particular in “very poor condition”.

“During this visit a vet examination was carried out and advice was passed onto the owner as well as a warning notice issued for the poor body condition of the mare,” said inspector McNeil.

“We then re-visited in August and I attended with chief inspector Elaine Spence and the mare’s condition had deteriorated. A vet on site was of the opinion that she was suffering and the two other mares did not have their needs met and would be likely to suffer if their circumstances did not change.

“Sadly our advice had not been taken on board and we had to take action. Further advice was also issued for the remaining horses at the location.”

When appearing in court it was found between 26 July and 16 August Price caused unnecessary suffering to a piebald filly cob, Alouda, by failing to investigate and address the causes of her poor bodily condition and weight loss at a field off Redway Road, Bonvilston.

At the same field on or before 16 August Price failed to take steps to ensure two piebald cob mares maintained suitable bodily condition, and on the same date did not take reasonable steps to ensure the needs of three piebald cob mares by failing to provide effective parasite treatment.

In mitigation the court heard Price was of previous good character and the magistrate took into account the defendant’s personal circumstances.

The three piebald mares were signed over to the charity and will be made available for rehoming.

Price was given an 18 month conditional discharge, and ordered to pay £1000 costs and a victim surcharge.

