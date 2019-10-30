Man grabs young rider’s leg and horse’s reins: police appeal for information

Police are appealing for information after someone grabbed a teenager’s reins while she was out riding in a woods.

Thames Valley Police have released a photo of a man they would like to speak to following the assault as they believe he may have “vital information”.

The 15-year-old was hacking in Captain’s Woods in Chesham at around 4.30pm on 22 October.

She was approached by a man, shouting that she should not be there.

The girl apologised and turned to leave, but the man hit the back of her horse with a dog lead and grabbed her horse’s reins while continuing to shout.

He then grabbed the rider’s leg and tried to pull her off the horse, but she managed to stay on. She then saw another woman walking a dog through a field and the man ran off.

“I am releasing this image as I believe this man may have vital information about the incident,” said investigating officer PC Patrycia Lesiakowska, who is based at Amersham Police Station.

“This incident has left the victim feeling very shaken and I am keen to hear from anyone who has any information or who recognises this man.”

“You can contact us using our online form or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43190329163. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on their website or by calling 0800 555 111.”

The girl was not injured in the incident.