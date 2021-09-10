Horsebox towing makeshift trailer with five horses on board stopped by police





A horsebox towing a makeshift trailer with a combined total of five horses on board was pulled over by police, having been spotted on one of the UK’s busiest motorways.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit spotted the contraption on the M1 last Thursday (2 September), sharing pictures of the get-up on social media with the hashtag “#wow”.

Images appear to show a van-style horsebox towing a flatbed trailer, which had the body of another old horsebox or trailer strapped on top.

Police said there were four horses in the front vehicle and one in the rear trailer.

Officers pulled the driver over, and a safer vehicle was called to take the party on their way.

“M1. No, an old horsebox, rachet-strapped to the bed of a trailer, is not acceptable — even more so with a total of five horses being transported. Plus a massive oil leak and an expired licence,” tweeted the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit Twitter account.

“Not a quick job but seized, alternative transport sorted and road safety improved.”

A Derbyshire police spokesman told H&H that the driver was reported for traffic offences.

