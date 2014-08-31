Hand-painted horseshoes help charities

Everyone loves a lucky horseshoe, especially one with a personal touch.

Army wife Jenny Naylor’s hand-crafted charms have been a big hit both in Cyprus, where she was stationed with her family for two years, and in the UK.

Jenny helped rekindle RAFAkrotiri military saddle club in 2010 and it was during this time that she noticed old horseshoes were being discarded in large numbers.

“After experimenting with a few different techniques I found a knack for painting on the surface of the shoe,”she explained.

Jenny raised more than €500 (£395) by selling the gifts, which she used to buy yard equipment.

“When I returned to the UK the requests kept coming,” she said.

Hoofing Horseshoes was born and Jenny now paints shoes for special occasions, including weddings and birthdays, and donates funds to various charities such as the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) and the Army Benevolent Fund.

First published in Horse & Hound magazine 28 August 2014