Major UK show welcomes new title sponsor, plus other sponsorship news

TheraPlate UK has been revealed as the title sponsor of the 2018 Liverpool International Horse Show.

The company will also support the grand prix, which takes place as part of the New Year’s Eve finale at the CSI4* show.

TheraPlate is a platform that comes in a range of sizes and is designed to be stood on by horses, dogs and humans.

It uses a low-amplitude orbital motion to aid rehabilitation and sports conditioning, by causing muscles to rhythmically contract and release.

“Liverpool is still a relatively new show but in this our fourth year, having such a well-respected brand as our title sponsor continues to cement our reputation as a world class show,” said show director Nina Barbour.

“We attract many of the best riders in the world who are passionate about the wellbeing of their horses. I have trialled the TheraPlate on my own horses, and have been very impressed by the results. It’s great to have TheraPlate UK on board.”

The company will exhibit at the show and can also be found in the sponsors’ area, close to the stables, so riders can try the device.

Dominic Fox, owner of TheraPlate UK, added: “TheraPlate is a respected therapy brand in the United States and we are passionate about the exceptional results both for horses and for humans.

“Having worked very successfully with Nina and her team during the summer at their Bolesworth Show we know that taking our partnership to this new level will benefit both brands both in the short and long term.

“We can’t wait to show more of the equestrian world exactly what TheraPlate UK has to offer.”

The TheraPlate UK Liverpool International Horse Show and will take place from 28 to 31 December at Liverpool’s Echo Arena.

Sir Peter O’Sullevan Charitable Trust

The trust is the first major sponsor of a new initiative to help those who have fallen on hard times find employment in the racing industry.

The Bridge of Hope (Project Racing) is a not-for-profit enterprise founded by Tory MP George Freeman and childhood friend James Fellowes.

The initiative’s aim is to “provide renewed hope to those who have taken a tumble in life through a meaningful new career in horseracing”.

Nigel Payne, administrator and trustee of the trust, added it is a “brilliant concept and one Peter would have loved to support”.

“There is little doubt that a shortage of staff will offer a major threat to our industry over the next few years, so a scheme such as this is absolutely vital for the future,” he said.

“The scheme has been well thought out and if we, as an Industry, really get behind it, who knows what could be achieved.”

Voltaire Design

The saddle manufacturer is the new title sponsor for the under-25 British showjumping championship at Olympia.

The class, which will feature 24 invited riders, will be held as part of the morning performance on 21 December.

Matt Tarrant, general manager at Voltaire Design UK, said the company is “proud and privileged” to sponsor the class.

“Supporting this prestigious championship helps to provide a unique opportunity to enable Britain’s future elite showjumpers to showcase their talent in the UK’s leading international arena,” he added.

Olympia, the London International Horse Show, runs from 17 to 23 December.

TopSpec

The feed company has signed a sponsorship deal with top German eventer Julia Krajewski.

“I am delighted to have secured sponsorship from TopSpec and am very much looking forward to promoting the brand throughout Europe,” said Julia.

“I hope to compete in the UK as much as work and training allows, the events are superb and it will be good to support TopSpec on those visits.”

TopSpec’s Katy Mickle added the company is “very pleased” Julia has joined its team of sponsored riders.

“She is very talented and also understands how horses should be fed and the results correct feeding can lead to,” added Ms Mickle.

Haygain

Eventer Georgie Spence has joined Haygain as one of their supported riders.

Haygain produces hay steamers, feeders and nebulisers, as well as rubber flooring, and Georgie has been using the company’s products for some time.

“Team Spence will be working closely with Haygain to ensure the horses stay happy and healthy,” said Georgie.

“We have been using Haygain for nearly two years now so it’s great to receive advice and support from a company we already value so highly.”

Dodson & Horrell

Showjumping legend John Whitaker has joined the feed company as an elite brand ambassador.

“It’s very important to make sure that all my horses are being given the correct nutrition to maintain their energy levels and keep them in top condition,” said John.

“I have chosen to feed Dodson & Horrell to my horses as they lead the way in equine nutrition.”

Gemma Schwarz, head of marketing at the company, said it is “fantastic” to have John join the team.

“We can’t wait to see him and his horses out competing over the coming months,” she said.

“We are committed to supporting all horses from leisure and amateur levels right through to these elite equine athletes and we use our expert knowledge to tailor diets to each horse’s specific needs.”

