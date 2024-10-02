Major event opts out, a freak eye injury and other things the horse world is talking about

Chatsworth
There will be no Chatsworth International Horse Trials next year, as organisers hope for a “stronger than ever” event in 2026. After two very difficult years caused by adverse weather, organisers have been working with British Eventing to try to find a date later in the season, but as planning for next year’s calendar is well under way, it has been decided that Chatsworth will “opt out” for 2025, as it is “committed to finding the best course of action to secure its future”.
Safety warning
A rider who suffered a serious eye injury in a freak accident on the gallops said she will always now wear goggles for such canter work. Helen Gordon hopes sharing her story will encourage others to consider eye protection. She was a safe distance from the horse in front but it kicked up what she believes was a flint, and which cut her eye open. “I just felt excruciating pain; I’ve never felt anything like it,” Helen said. “I didn’t see it flying towards me but it went straight into my eye socket.”
Increasing inclusivity
British Equestrian (BEF) has published its new diversity and inclusion action plan, a “crucial step towards ensuring a more inclusive and equitable future for equestrian sport”. The aim of the plan, which comes from the BEF’s “horses for all” research, is to address barriers to participation in equestrianism, and promote diversity across the industry. “Everyone, regardless of their background, should have the opportunity to participate in equestrianism and feel welcomed and valued,” said BEF head of participation and development Mandana Mehran Pour.
