Nervous moment for one British competitor at Luhmühlen final horse inspection

All horses in the Longines CCI5* class at Luhmühlen Horse Trials were accepted at the final horse inspection this morning (16 June), but one British competitor had a nervous moment.

Jo Rimmer was asked to trot her own and Anna Slight’s 12-year-old gelding Isaac Newton (pictured) a second time before he was accepted to go onto the final showjumping phase. Jo was asked to give the horse, who she currently sits in 15th place with after a clear jumping cross-country round yesterday, a little more rein on the trot-up strip. The ground jury of Christina Klingspor (SWE), Anne-Marie Taylor (GBR) and Martin Plewa (GER) then accepted him to continue in the competition.

All 22 cross-country finishers go forward to the showjumping phase, which starts at 10.45am (BST).

Tim Price is currently leading the way with the grey mare, Ascona M. He will be hoping to keep the Luhmühlen title in the Price family, after his wife, Jonelle (who isn’t competing here this year), won it in 2018 with Faerie Dianimo. It would be a second Luhmühlen title for Tim, who won on Wesko in 2014.

Best of the Brits is Alex Bragg, who is just 1.9 penalties behind Tim with Zagreb. The 15-year-old, owned by Philip and Sally Ellicott, has showjumped clear at this level twice out of the three attempts he has had, and Alex will be hoping to make it three out of four to put pressure on Tim, whose mare is jumping for the first time at this level.

Third-placed Sarah Bullimore and Reve Du Rouet sit 4.3 penalties adrift of Tim, meaning the Kiwi rider has a fence in-hand over her, but less than four faults separates third to eighth place.

