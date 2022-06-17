All to play for: find out the cross-country start times for the key contenders at Luhmühlen





The Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials cross-country times have been released, following the conclusion of the first phase at the German five-star (16 to 19 June).

The CCI5* cross-country is scheduled for Saturday morning, starting at 9.30am local time (8.30am UK time), with an estimated finish time of 12.13pm local time (11.13 UK time). The Meßmer Trophy CCI4*-S, which incorporates the German national championships, is scheduled for the afternoon.

Luhmühlen Horse Trials cross-country times: British riders

Tom McEwen and Braveheart B: 9.30am local time (8.30am UK time)

David Doel and Dunges Don Perignon: 9.46am local time (8.46am UK time)

Oliver Townend and Lukas: 9.50am local time (8.50am UK time)

Bubby Upton and Cannavaro: 10.02am local time (9.02am UK time)

Max Gordon and Redwood Clover: 10.10am local time (9.10am UK time)

Danielle Dunn and Grandslam: 10.26am local time (9.26am UK time)

Kirsty Chabert and Classic VI: 10.34am local time (9.34am UK time)

Kylie Roddy and SRS Kan Do: 10.42am local time (9.42am UK time)

Fiona Kashel and WSF Carthago: 10.50am local time (9.50am UK time)

Philippa Cross and Scoop De Ferbet: 11.22am local time (10.22am UK time)

Tom McEwen and Bob Chaplin: 11.42am local time (10.42am UK time)

David Doel and Ferro Point: 11.54am local time (10.54am UK time)

Oliver Townend and Dreamliner: 11.58am local time (10.58am UK time)

Luhmühlen Horse Trials cross-country times: key international contenders

Lea Siegl (AUT) and Cupido P (eighth after dressage): 10.06am local time (9.06am UK time)

Lauren Nicholson (USA) and Vermiculus (second after dressage): 10.30am local time (9.30am UK time)

Jonelle Price (NZL) and Faerie Dianimo (2018 winners): 10.54am local time (9.54am UK time)

Sophie Leube (GER) and Jadore Moi (seventh after dressage): 11am local time (10am UK time)

Liz Halliday-Sharp (USA) and Cooley Quicksilver (fifth after dressage): 11.26am local time (10.26am UK time)

Tim Price (NZL) and Vitali (third after dressage): 11.50am local time (10.50am UK time)

View the Luhmühlen Horse Trials cross-country times in full

