London International and Blair Castle share charity partnerships, plus more sponsorship news





London International Horse Show reveals official charity

Ebony Horse Club is the London International Horse Show’s official charity for 2022 (15 to 19 December).

The charity, based in Brixton, south London, works with young people and its mission is to use horses to raise the education, life skills, wellbeing and aspirations of those from disadvantaged communities in Lambeth.

Ebony already has links with the show. In 2021, it hosted the London International Horse Show Riding Academy, which is an annual event and involves the show’s riders, organisers and associates sharing knowledge with the club’s members. Last year, Jack Whitaker gave a jumping lesson and Natasha Baker spoke about her journey to the top.

A total of 50p from every ticket sold for the Thursday afternoon performance will go directly to the charity, and the show will provide tickets for the club members and staff. The club will also be taking an active part in preparations for the show.

“We are extremely excited to be chosen as the London International Horse Show’s official charity this year,” said Ebony Horse Club admin and yard coordinator Christine Lewis.

“To be selected by such a prestigious event really speaks volumes to the reach of our message and it’s great to be recognised at such a high-profile occasion.

“We have worked with the London International Horse Show a few times in the past and our members absolutely love going to the show.”

She added the 2021 academy was “just amazing” and something members “still talk about now”.

“We cannot wait to be more involved this year. It’ll be a great platform to raise awareness about our work. It’s truly going to be a day to remember for all involved,” she said.

Club member Jasmine, 17, added: “The fact that the London International Horse Show has chosen Ebony as its 2022 charity is amazing [and] more young people will have the opportunity to experience the magic of Ebony.”

London International Horse Show director Simon Brooks-Ward said the show is “delighted to be able to support [Ebony] this year” and looks forward to working together in the build-up and at the event itself.

“Ebony Horse Club is a fantastic charity, enabling children from central London to be involved with horses, where they otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity,” he added.

Two charity partners for Blair Castle International Horse Trials

The Land Rover Blair Castle International Horse Trials (25 to 28 August) has named the British Eventing Support Trust and the Moredun Foundation Equine Grass Sickness Fund as its official charity partners for 2022.

The British Eventing Support Trust, which launched in September 2021, aims to support riders through injury and mental health struggles. The grass sickness fund is dedicated to supporting, improving treatment and advancing research into the disease.

Nicky Townshend, assistant director of Blair Castle Horse Trials, said: “Both of the charities we have chosen for this year’s event are hugely important to the equestrian world. Eventing is a high risk sport and, whilst everything is done to minimise the risk, to now have British Eventing Support Trust as a resource is fantastic.

“Grass sickness has long been a distressing illness for horse owners to deal with, and the work of the Equine Grass Sickness Fund is truly invaluable.

“We are delighted to support these causes and look forward to working together to raise funds and awareness for the charities.”

Clothing brand signs title deal for Coronation Cup

The Hurlingham Polo Association’s (HPA) clothing brand Hurlingham Polo 1875 has signed a headline sponsorship deal for the Coronation Cup at Guards Polo Club (23 July).

The partnership means the day will be titled the Hurlingham Polo 1875 International Day for the Coronation Cup.

HPA chief executive Anna Hall said Hurlingham 1875 is the “perfect match” for the day that will showcase “the full range that British polo has to offer”.

The deal involves providing team shirts for England and Uruguay, high-profile advertising and a presence at the event.

Hurlingham Polo 1875 chief executive Simon Hawkins added: “We are confident that working closely with the Hurlingham Polo Association will help raise awareness of, and participation in, the game of polo alongside the growth of the lifestyle brand. Through design, creativity and innovation, we will continue to position the sport of polo, and its British heritage, at the heart of everything we do. We will always be aligned to our core value of authenticity.”

New deals for Riding for the Disabled

Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) has revealed two new sponsorship deals.

Equine feed specialists Dodson & Horrell has pledged support for dressage classes at the RDA National Championships in a three-year deal. Pet insurance provider Agria is also supporting the championships and raising additional funds for the charity.

The 2022 championships are underway at Hartpury this week (15 to 17 July).

RDA interim chief executive Paul Ringer said: “Dressage at our RDA National Championships is a fantastic display of skill and accuracy, and in the past has been a springboard for riders joining the para-dressage pathway.

“I’d like to thank Dodson & Horrell for its ongoing support of RDA and helping us to nurture and develop the talent of RDA riders across the UK.”

Dodson & Horrell marketing manager Lucy Scott added: “We are extremely pleased to announce our support of the RDA National Championships and are excited to welcome this brilliant event back to the competition calendar.

“The work the RDA does and the support it provides for the equestrian community is invaluable to riders across the country. Being able to be involved and support the event and indeed the RDA themselves as an organisation, is something we’re very proud of.”

Agria’s managing director Vicki Wentworth said the firm is “incredibly excited and proud” to be involved with the RDA.

“We are so aware of how much horses do to enrich our lives and what building a relationship with a horse can do for building confidence and happiness,” she said.

“Nothing illustrates this more than the amazing work done by the RDA, which is such a valuable and loved charity. As a horse lover, for me this charity epitomises all the good that horses bring to our lives.”

Clare Prysbet, from the RDA, said the charity is delighted to be starting a new partnership with Agria at “this important time for both our organisations”.

“With Agria’s help, we can continue to support our groups all over the UK, delivering life-changing opportunities for disabled people to benefit from time spent with horses,” she said.

“With disabled people having been disproportionately affected by Covid and lockdown, our activities are more important than ever, and we are doing everything we can to help our groups get back to strength and help more people take part.”

Celebrity Shetland partners with bedding provider

Pint-sized heartbreaker Teddy the Shetland has joined sustainable bedding firm Sorbeo’s roster of ambassadors.

Under the new sponsorship arrangement, Sorbeo and Teddy will be collaborating to promote Sorbeo through social media platforms.

“We are thrilled about our sponsorship of Teddy,’ said Fiona Hill, marketing director at Sorbeo. “As well as the highly visible aspects of the partnership, we think Teddy is the perfect character to represent our brand – he even looks like our logo!”

