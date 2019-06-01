Vet team to attempt 18,000-mile ‘around the world’ challenge for Willberry

An equine veterinary practice is aiming to cycle, run and walk “around the world” as part of an 18,000-mile charity challenge.

The team at Loch Leven Equine Practice, from Kinross in Scotland, are attempting to cover the distance in aid of Hannah’s Willberry Wonder Pony and Vetlife.

They will be mirroring the route taken by Mark Beaumont, who set a new world record by cycling around the world in 78 days, 14 hours and 40 minutes.

The challenge kicked-off on 13 May to tie in with Mental Health Awareness Week 2019.

“Last year we raised a fantastic amount of money for our chosen charity Hannah’s Willberry Wonder Pony,” said Liz Somerville, director and practice manager at Loch Leven Equine Practice.

“Most of us know someone close who has been affected by some form of cancer and all of us share Hannah Francis’ love of all things equine.

“With ‘Lochberry’ leading the challenge we hope we can raise lots more for this very special charity.”

The challenge is expected to take several months to complete.

“The second charity that we are fundraising for is Vetlife,” added Ms Somerville.

“They do an incredible job supporting people working in veterinary practice who are either struggling themselves with poor mental health or have been directly affected by others who are in need of help and support.

“This amazing charity has helped some of our own team and we will be sharing our own experiences during the challenge as well as raising awareness of the work that Vetlife do to help and support the whole practice team.”

Click here to donate www.justgiving.com/teams/LLEParoundtheworld

