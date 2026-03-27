‘This issue is not going away’: MP takes next step for equestrian road safety





An MP who has been tirelessly working for improved equestrian road safety has taken the next step in his ongoing campaign.

Newbury MP Lee Dillon, who submitted an early day motion to parliament last June, and the Road Traffic (Horse and Rider Safety) Bill in September, and secured a parliament debate on the subject, presented a public petition in the House of Commons this week.

The petition, supported by MPs including Helen Morgan, Helen Maguire, Tim Farron, Jack Rankin, Steve Darling, John Milne and Liz Jarvis, states that “horses and riders face significant risks on UK roads due to inadequate enforcement of passing distances and limited driver education”.

It adds: “The petitioners therefore request that the House of Commons urge the Government to introduce legislation to make the minimum passing speeds and distances for horses in the Highway Code a legal requirement, to require equestrian safety to feature in all driving theory tests and to introduce standards for the teaching of equestrian safety in driver education.”

The petition has been recorded in Hansard, the official record of parliamentary proceedings, and its text has been sent to the Government, which should respond within two months.

Lee Dillon: equestrian road safety campaign

“This campaign is about persistence, and about continuing to push until we see real change,” Mr Dillon said.

“I have already raised this issue in parliament, but the reality is that too many riders are still being put at risk on our roads. I continue to hear from people across the country – individual riders, campaigners, organisations, and communities – all sharing their experiences. This is not going away, and it is certainly not confined to Newbury.”

Mr Dillon said it is encouraging that his campaign has support of MPs from across the political spectrum.

“This is not a party political issue, it’s about safety,” he said. “We need clearer rules, better education, and stronger enforcement to prevent accidents before they happen.

“I will keep working with campaigners, residents and colleagues to ensure this issue stays firmly on the agenda.”

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