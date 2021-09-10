Laura Collett to appear on Question of Sport: ‘It was a totally surreal experience’





Olympic gold medal-winning event rider Laura Collett will appear on the BBC’s Question of Sport on Friday, 24 September.

Laura admitted she was not brilliant at answering the questions on the iconic quiz programme, in an interview recorded at a preview day for Blenheim Horse Trials.

“Which was a more terrifying experience, riding around the cross-country [in Tokyo] or appearing on Question of Sport?” asked interviewer Rupert Bell.

“Well, luckily I was slightly better at riding round the cross-country than I was on Question of Sport,” said Laura. “It was a totally surreal experience – we watched it on TV growing up and it’s mad to have been asked to go on it. Sadly I wasn’t very good, but I had a great time.”

Talking about the wider impact of success at the Tokyo Games, Laura said: “I find it a little bit strange being recognised and things like that, but it’s great for the sport and I think we need to use this to our advantage. Now that a wider public have recognised what eventing is and know we won a team gold in it, we’ve got to definitely use it to our advantage and hope to encourage more people to get into the sport of eventing.”

The current series of Question of Sport is hosted by Paddy McGuinness, with Olympic gold medal-winning hockey player Sam Quek and ex-international rugby union player Ugo Monye acting as the team captains.

The other guests on Laura’s episode are boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, double Olympic medal-winning triathlete Alex Yee and former athlete and sports presenter Katherine Merry.

The programme airs at 8.30pm on Friday, 24 September on BBC1 and is the fourth in the series.

