Last chance! 24 hours left to nominate your heroes for the Horse & Hound Awards





The clock is ticking — you have just 24 hours left to get your nominations in for the 2021 Horse & Hound Awards, in partnership with NAF.

Nominations close at 5pm tomorrow (Thursday, 30 September), and anyone is welcome to nominate the person, group or horse they feel deserves recognition. The H&H judging panel will then decide on a shortlist, influenced by the number of nominations and strength of the story of each nominee’s dedication and achievement.

Nominate online

H&H editor in chief Sarah Jenkins said: “Nominations have been coming in thick and fast, with a surge in the past week as the deadline looms.

“Don’t miss your chance to nominate a person who inspires you, a horse that mesmerises you or someone who has made the difference to your own horse or riding life this year — our judging panel does take into account how many nominations an individual receives, as well as the strength of their story, so don’t hesitate to nominate your hero.”

We will announce the shortlisted candidates in our 28 October edition of the magazine and online, sharing their stories and inviting you to vote for your winners, by 4 November.

After Covid-19 forced the 2020 awards to be a virtual event, the real thing is back this year, with a ceremony at Cheltenham racecourse on 1 December, and we want to know who you think should be shortlisted.

The categories are:

Bloomfields Horse of the Year

Celebrating our equestrian hero of today, the horse who is at the top of his or her game and is a pure joy to watch.

Stallion AI Services Pony of the Year

We all know the best things come in small packages – let’s hear it for brilliant ponies in sport and beyond.

Uvex Helmets Professional Rider of the Year

Honouring the greatest rider of our age, who is a hero and an inspiration to the rest, and whose ability is a blessing for both their horses and our sport.

Pikeur Amateur Rider of the Year

Acknowledging the rider who does not make a living from riding, training or competing horses, yet is dedicated to their passion.

NAF Five Star Magic Moment of the Year

The single moment in equestrian sport that has best captured our imaginations and which will go down in history as defining 2021.

Tommy Hilfiger Equestrian Young Rider of the Year

Celebrating up-and-coming talent in the horse world. Nominees must be under 25 years old on the day of the H&H Awards (1 December).

NAF Five Star PROFEET Farrier of the Year

Recognising the farrier who, through his or her knowledge and effort, has made a difference to a horse or horses’ performance or well-being this year.

Horse Dialog Equestrian Club of the Year

Celebrating the organisation that brings riders together and best supports them in achieving their goals – changing riders’ experiences for the better.

Absorbine Groom of the Year

Honouring the dedication, skill and sheer effort and love of horses this individual exerts to ensure the best care of their charges day and night.

Dengie Volunteer of the Year

Recognising the sacrifice made by this volunteer to enable countless others to enjoy their sport or profession week in, week out.

Baileys Horse Feeds Vet of the Year

Appreciating the singular difference this skilled professional has made to a horse or horses’ lives and subsequently to their owners’ lives too.

Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement

Celebrating the life and work of the individual whose contribution to equestrian sport is little rivalled and worthy of sincerest praise.

