Know Thy Nuts: jockeys strip to raise awareness over threats to men’s health

Jockeys have stripped off to raise awareness of some of the biggest issues facing men’s health.

Oisin Murhpy, Charlie Bishop and Tom Marquand have helped launch the partnership between QIPCO British Champions Series and Movember with a video to tie in with testicular cancer awareness month (April).

Charity the Movember Foundation is a leading voice in the major issues facing men’s health, including prostate and testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.

The partnership aims to raise awareness of these issues among the racing world and its fans.

The charity’s “know thy nuts” campaign focuses on educating people of the risks of testicular cancer and how to check for potential signs.

“As lads in the weighing room and in all walks of life there is always a lot of banter but it can sometimes be hard to really talk to people about the serious health issues that affect men,” said Oisin.

“We know to our cost that mental health issues, in particular have affected many in racing, so I think this is a brilliant partnership which will hopefully bring some of these things out in the open and help people get the support they need. I am proud to be a part of it.”

Tom added it is “shocking” to think that almost two-thirds of 18 to 34 year old men don’t know that they’re in the most at-risk age group for testicular cancer.

“It’s so important that men know their risk and check themselves regularly. Anything that we can do to raise that awareness is really positive,” he said.

British Champions Series chief executive Rod Street said they are proud to partner with “such an important charity”.

“The issues that Movember addresses touch all our lives — whether it’s related to a brother, son, father, friend, husband or partner who has been affected by cancer or mental health issues,” he said.

“Through this partnership, which is the first of its kind for QIPCO British Champions Series, we will be supporting Movember’s vital work in tackling the biggest health issues facing men and in raising awareness to help stop men from dying too young.”

Owen Sharp, chief executive of Movember, said the fact so many men are unaware they are in the highest-risk age group is “very worrying”.

“There’s a widespread assumption that it’s a disease that predominantly affects older men, but that’s just not the case,” he said.

“Testicular cancer strikes young so checking regularly and knowing what to look for is crucial.”

