Judy Murray rides Valegro as sporting icons meet to film exciting new series

Dressage superstar Valegro helped make yet more dreams come true this week in a special visit from sporting icon Judy Murray.

Judy, tennis coach and mum to Andy and Jamie, spent a day filming with Charlotte Dujardin, Carl Hester, Valegro, coach Ian Cast, the team behind their success, and Aston Martin.

Judy was given the chance of a lifetime to ride the triple Olympic gold medal-winning gelding.

“At London 2012 Olympics I was captivated by “the girl with the dancing horse”. Yesterday I spent the day with them, discovering the driving forces behind their incredible journey,” she said.

Charlotte added that the horses were “amazing”.

“Such a lovely day yesterday, filming for a new prime-time production coming out later this year, called Driving Force, with the lovely team from Pow TV and Aston Martin,” she said.

The horses were amazing as always, and Blueberry especially loved all the fuss and attention he got from the team. Very excited to share more on this soon…”

POW (Power Of Women) TV specialises in “pioneering entertainment featuring women at its centre” and more information about the series is set to be revealed in the near future.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

Valegro officially retired from competition at Olympia 2016, following a record-breaking career with Charlotte in the saddle.

The London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic individual champion is now 18 years old and enjoying his active retirement at home.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.

