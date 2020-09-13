Who doesn’t dream of spending their days on the yard of Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin? Their idyllic base tucked away in Gloucestershire is home to Olympic champions, world medallists and some of the most exciting up and coming horses you could hope to find. Plus dogs – lots of dogs!

So, relax and enjoy a few snapshots from a day spent with Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin at Oakelbrook Mill.

Carl flashes his trademark smile as he finishes a training session with his latest grand prix ride, the 11-year-old gelding En Vogue. The Jazz x Contango son was previously piloted by Charlotte Dujardin, scoring over 80% in one of his early grands prix.

“Charlotte has very kindly paid me back — I gave her Valegro to ride, and now she’s given me Vogue,” said Carl, who considers the elegant black gelding a contender for the Tokyo Olympics, alongside his world team medallist Hawtins Delicato.

While lockdown has meant that Carl and Vogue have not yet made a public competitive appearence, they are set to make an exciting grand prix debut together soon.

Carl Hester’s yard is home to almost as many dogs as horses — 10 in total. Here Gus keeps a watchful eye on proceedings.

Carl also shares his yard with a plethora of birds, including chickens, guinea fowl and these impressive peacocks.

It’s all smiles as Charlotte puts her talented upcoming superstar Gio — aka Pumpkin — through his paces in the outdoor arena. Charlotte spotted Pumpkin in the USA while giving a clinic in late 2016, and fell in love with him straight away.

The petite Apache x Tango gelding is only nine, but is already scoring over 80% at grand prix.

“I’d love to have Pumpkin on a British team one day and see how far he can go,” says Charlotte.

From one form of elite horsepower to another…. Charlotte shows off the Aston Martin DB11, as part of a new partnership with the luxury brand.

And of course, the biggest star of Carl and Charlotte’s yard — Valegro. The double Olympic champion is 18 years old now, and is enjoying a very relaxed retirement at home. And he still looks as super as ever.

