Jonty Evans to inspire other as a speaker, a year after leaving hospital

Jonty Evans is to “share his remarkable story of resilience and determination with audiences”, having signed up to a speaker agency a year to the day after he was discharged from hospital.

The Irish eventer has joined Speaker Buzz, an agency that focuses on mental health and wellbeing, as an inspirational speaker. He joins some 20 others who are “passionate about making a difference in society and inspiring others to achieve their goals”.

The Olympic eventer was in a coma for six weeks after he sustained a serious head injury in a fall from his crowd-funded Rio Olympic ride Cooley Rorkes Drift (Art) at Tattersalls last June.

He has since undergone extensive rehabilitation and, although it was thought he might not ride again, returned to the saddle in January and has been eventing on Art this summer.

Jonty cites a positive mindset as a major factor in his recovery.

“He will now share his remarkable story with audiences through his work as an inspirational speaker,” a spokesman for Speaker Buzz said.

“Jonty’s story is one of utter resilience and determination to fight back from a potentially life-ending injury.”

Jonty said that since the fall, his life has changed in many ways.

“I had to learn how to walk and talk all over again like a toddler. I’ve also had to accept that life is going to look different,” he said.

“I believe my positive mindset and that of those around me has helped me hugely in facing these many challenges during my recovery. Speaker Buzz is dedicated to inspiring others to overcome challenges and achieve their goals and that is an ethos I understand and respect. I am looking forward to telling my story and helping to inspire others.”

