John Whitaker trying barefoot and other things the horse world is talking about





Shoes coming off

British showjumping legend John Whitaker is “experimenting” with taking the shoes off some of his horses. “Several top riders are now competing their horses without shoes, including the world number one Henrik von Eckermann, winner of the World Cup Final at the weekend, and Olympic medallist Peder Fredricson,” says John in his H&H column, adding that he has taken the shoes off a couple of eight-year-olds. “It’s certainly making people think – a few years ago we wouldn’t even have dreamt of it. But anyway, the fact that it’s cheaper definitely appeals to this Yorkshireman!”

Driver sentenced

The death of a pony after a collision with a car shows the “devastating” consequences of travelling at inappropriate speeds, police said. The man who caused the death of the pony, in the New Forest last year, has been banned from driving and given a hefty fine, a punishment that “sends a strong message” to others. The driver had a small child in the back of the car when he hit the pony on Roger Penny Way on 7 August 2022. Heywood and the infant sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision – but the pony died from its injuries at the scene.

Valegro meets baby Dujardin

Our round-up of the best horsey social media of the week includes a video of the first time the legendary Valegro met his rider Charlotte Dujardin’s new baby daughter. Watch the meeting, and a genius interview with dressage World Cup Final-winning mare TSF Dalera BB, ably translated by her rider Jessica von Bredow-Werndl.

