



Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week, from some small but mighty (and speedy) ponies to a very cute video of an equine superstar meeting a tiny baby.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Look at these little ones go!

World Cup Final winner and reigning Olympic champion Dalera shares some words

And here she is strutting her stuff

Just WOW

Following in his dad’s footsteps?

Let’s go cross-country schooling with Laura Collett and some of her superstars

But our favourite social media post this week is…



How sweet is Valegro saying hello to Charlotte Dujardin’s baby girl?

