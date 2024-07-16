Model and TV presenter proud to become director of Hickstead





Model and TV presenter Jodie Kidd has become a director of the All England Jumping Course at Hickstead.

Jodie said she was proud to take on the role, as the third generation of her family to hold it, after her grandmother Janet, the first patron of Hickstead, and her father Johnny. Jodie’s godfather was Douglas Bunn, who founded the showground 64 years ago; her mother Wendy is godmother to Douglas’s daughter Chloe Breen and Johnny is godfather to Douglas’s son John.

“I have so many great memories of Hickstead when growing up, such as watching Buddy Bunn win the Hickstead Derby in 2004, which was one of my godfather Douglas’s proudest moments – there wasn’t a dry eye in the house that day,” said Jodie, who competed in pony showjumping classes at Hickstead and recently filmed interviews with top Hickstead regulars including John and Robert Whitaker and Peter and Harry Charles.

“I also remember this one day when John Whitaker and Milton rode over to one of the back rings to watch us jump our 13.2hh ponies – none of us could concentrate! Other teenagers had posters of Brad Pitt on the wall, but I had pictures of John and Milton.”

Jodie Kidd to attend Agria Royal International

Jodie will be at the Agria Royal International Horse Show (23-28 July) and helping promote Hickstead events to a wider audience.

“There is so much on offer at Hickstead, and it doesn’t matter whether you’re horsey or not,” she added. “The shopping is fantastic, and children always love all the family entertainment during the shows – especially the funfair. If you just want to enjoy some excellent sport in the Sussex countryside, perhaps with a glass of Pimm’s or champagne, then I’d definitely encourage everyone to head down to the showground for a brilliant day out.”

Tickets for the Agria Royal International Horse Show (23-28 July) are available now, starting from £20. Advance discounts and concessions are available.

