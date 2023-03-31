‘A tragic week’: jockeys to wear black armbands





Jockeys will wear black armbands at British racecourses this weekend after a tragic week for the sport.

Jess Whalley, 25, died at Michael Owen’s Manor House Stables in Cheshire on Tuesday (28 March). The following day, Mazar Allauddin died following a fall in Newmarket.

“Jess Whalley was a shining example of what makes British racing so special,” said British Horseracing Authority (BHA) chief executive Julie Harrington.

“She dedicated herself to providing outstanding care to horses and it was while doing this that her life was suddenly and tragically cut short. On behalf of all of us at the BHA, I extend my sympathies to all who knew and loved Jess.

“Likewise we offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mazar Allauddin following his death on Wednesday (29 March). A superb horseman who also exemplified the values of British racing, Mazar had quickly established himself as a key part of the Robert Cowell team and his loss will be keenly felt.”

She added: “Both of these incidents are unspeakably tragic and there are no words to adequately describe the grief of losing a friend, colleague and loved one in such circumstances. The BHA along with colleagues at Racing Welfare, NARS [National Association of Racing Staff] and the IJF [Injured Jockeys Fund], have been working to provide support for staff affected by what took place at each yard.”

The racing community is also mourning Welsh Grand National-winning trainer John Spearing, who died aged 82 yesterday (30 March), and the recent death of former trainer and jockey Dave Morris.

“Our thoughts are with John and Dave’s families and friends at this sad time,” added Ms Harrington.

Jockeys have chosen to wear black armbands at all British tracks this weekend, in memory of those lost.