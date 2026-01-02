‘He taught me to be brave enough to chase a dream’: farewell to Mill Reef’s legendary trainer Ian Balding





Ian Balding, who trained the great Mill Reef and is remembered for his “towering legacy”, has died aged 87.

Park House Stables in Kingsclere, where Mr Balding trained before his son, Andrew, took on the licence in 2002, shared the news today (2 January).

“A wonderful family man, a hugely successful racehorse trainer and a brilliant sportsman. He will be greatly missed by all at Park House,” read the tribute.

Mr Balding studied at Cambridge, achieving a blue for rugby in 1961, and had success as an amateur jockey in his youth, notably winning the National Hunt Chase at the 1963 Cheltenham Festival.

He established his training career at his Kingsclere yard the following year and had numerous Group winners. The most famous of these was the legendary Mill Reef, owned by Paul Mellon, who Mr Balding trained to win the 1971 Derby, to break the Sandown Park track record in the Eclipse Stakes, win the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot by six lengths and become the first British-trained winner of the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe for 23 years.

Mr Balding’s daughter, top sports broadcaster Clare Balding, said: “My dad was one of a kind. Fearless, funny and charming, he was an all-round sportsman, a great trainer and a beautiful horseman.

“He loved his dogs, his horses and his family – probably in that order. He shared with me his passion for sport and taught me to be brave enough to chase a dream, even if it seemed impossible. We’ll miss him so much.”

Brant Dunshea, acting chief executive of the British Horseracing Authority (BHA), said Mr Balding “leaves a towering legacy for our sport”.

“Such is his significance that no telling of the history of racing would be complete without recognition of the enormous contribution he made,” he said.

“From his legendary Kingsclere base, he nurtured generations of equine and human talent, enjoying tremendous success along the way with unforgettable stars like Mill Reef.

“He is a man who will be remembered with tremendous affection and respect across our industry, and one whose impact will continue to be felt for many years to come.

“On this sad day, all of us at the BHA extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Ian Balding.”

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 and beyond with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now