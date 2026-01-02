Tiny wearable sensors could reduce risk of fatal horse injuries





Tiny wearable sensors could help reduce catastrophic injury in racehorses, a study has found.

Research led by Washington State University (WSU) in the US found the sensors can help identify horses at higher risk, potentially reducing injuries by 20%.

The sensors record stride movements invisible to the human eye and the data are analysed by an algorithm and compared to patterns from sound horses and those who have suffered fatal injuries. This generates a risk score of between one and six for each horse.

The researchers tested the sensors in nearly 30,000 races involving more than 11,800 thoroughbreds at 10 tracks across the US between 2021 and 2024. The study, published in the Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association, found horses with a risk score of six were 44 times more likely to suffer a fatal injury than those with a score of one. Horses with a score of six made up 0.4% of starts but 4% of fatalities.

“This technology can help us to intervene before a fatal musculoskeletal injury occurs,” said lead researcher Warwick Bayly, a professor in WSU’s college of veterinary medicine.

“We now have the potential to prevent injuries that would end a horse’s career, or even its life, and make racing safer. Our data show focusing on horses flagged with the highest risk scores could reduce fatal injury rates by nearly 20%.”

A WSU spokesperson said figures show most horses who suffer fatal injuries in racing had existing bone conditions.

“Every fatal injury is devastating, not just for the horse and connections but for the sport itself,” Dr Bayly said. “Instead of relying on what we can see – which is very little at full gallop – we now have hard data that tells us when something isn’t right.”

The study also found that horses’ age was not a significant risk factor, but males were more likely to suffer a fatal injury than females.

“It’s common to see human athletes wearing biometric sensors to monitor performance and prevent injuries,” Bayly said. “We can now use the same technology to improve the safety of horse racing. If we can identify horses at risk and intervene ahead of time, we not only save lives but also strengthen the integrity and sustainability of the sport.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 and beyond with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now