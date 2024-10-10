‘I’ve been doing this a long time’: rider achieves bucket list worker win at HOYS





A seasoned worker rider and the horse who jumped her off at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) 12 months ago returned to the stage to lift this year’s Sports Horse Breeding of Great Britain HOYS working hunter of the year accolade.

A field of 34 starters took on David Cole’s course of rustic fences, with the testing track producing just three clears and a final line of 12 who returned for the second phase. Ride judge Jessica Stalling, who has travelled from Australia to officiate at HOYS, worked her way through “a very strong field” while conformation was judged by leading show horse producer Simon Reynolds.

On this occasion, it was Libby Cooke and her seven-year-old Uisneagh Camus (Bert) who were crowned champions. This title has eluded Libby over the years, and she also was determined to redeem their 2023 performance.

Libby said: “He jumped too high last year and I didn’t stay on. It wasn’t his fault; he’s amazing. I’m very lucky to have him.

Libby bought Bert out of Ireland as a four-year-old, as she explained: “I bought him from John O’Brien who I buy all my horses from. I have taken my time with him because I knew he was special — I’m not sure everyone believed me, but I knew he was.

“I have no school or field to ride in, so we mainly hack and I put him in the lorry to have a jump every other week.”

Bert produced one of three clears in this class to also nail the ‘See a Stride, 75’ fence; a special anniversary twist on the course in honour of HOYS’ diamond jubilee.

This optional but challenging new addition stood at 1.30m above the course of 1.20m fences. Those willing to tackle this fence were awarded an extra five marks, while those who took it on but failed to clear it had 15 marks deducted from their final jump score.

Reflecting on the track, Libby said: “He [Bert] made it feel quite easy, but a lot of people have said it’s the toughest track they’ve seen for a long time, especially the second half of the course.

“To win this time hasn’t really sunk in; it’s something we all dream of. I’ve been lucky enough to win at all the other major shows but not here, and it always grates on you a little bit. You think I’ve got to do that, and now I have. It’s a bit unbelievable.

“It might sound like the Oscars but I’ve got so many people to thank. I’m very grateful to have my sister Anna and Katie and Rosie Wilson. I’ve been doing this a long time, quite well, and there was a time I wasn’t. They got me back into it and motivated me again.”

Reserve in the HOYS working hunter of the year championship was Davina Fetherstonhaugh’s eight-year-old Longwood, known as Billy at home. Davina and Billy also jumped clear earlier in the day, also nailing the anniversary fence.

