Andrew Nicholson to head line-up at International Eventing Forum 2020

Five-time Burghley winner Andrew Nicholson and Grand National-winning jockey Robbie Power head the line-up at the International Eventing Forum (IEF) in 2020.

Next year’s forum takes place on Monday, 3 February at Hartpury College, Glos.

Andrew has previously spoken at the IEF, in 2015, and next year he will join up with Robbie for a demonstration and discussion on the development of “horsemanship” win the jumping phases of eventing and in racing.

Andrew is a six-time Olympian, while Robbie won young rider European team silver in showjumping before turning to racing and has competed in the Hickstead Derby.

The IEF will also feature a session with successful barrel racer Nicole Aichele and dressage rider Adam Kemp, who will exchange ideas on their disciplines, which both require balance, responsiveness and precision. There will also be a demonstration on thoroughbreds and their importance in eventing from Gillian Carlisle from the Thoroughbred Training Centre, Lancs.

Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Michael Eames and martial arts expert Gary Spence round off the panel of speakers. They will discuss how to fall in a safer way.

The International Eventing Forum has been running since 2004. Last year’s forum featured talks from former British dressage team member Sandy Phillips, IEF co-founder and Irish Olympian Eric Smiley, performance psychologist Charlie Unwin and Swedish event team manaager and coach Fredrik Bergendorff.



Past speakers at the forum also include double Olympic champion Mark Todd, renowned trainer Ian Woodhead, top cross-country course-designer Mike Etherington-Smith, former Olympic gold medallist David O’Connor, trainer and former top-level rider Angela Tucker, six-time Badminton winner Lucinda Green, Burghley winner Chris Burton, renowned US trainer Jimmy Wofford, golf coach and mentor David Kearney, and Diarmuid Byrne from data analytics company EquiRatings.

Tickets are £50 if purchased in advance (or £45 before the end of December).

