Dickie Waygood heads line-up at International Eventing Forum 2019

Britain’s eventing World Class performance manager Dickie Waygood will head the line-up of trainers at next February’s International Eventing Forum (IEF) at Hartpury Equine, Glos.

Dickie’s session, the second of the morning on 4 February, will be focused on direct riding.

The theme of the whole day at this year’s IEF is “better — not more — education” and aims to address the view that more training is the answer to the challenges faced by eventing. The other two sessions will draw on experts from pure dressage and showjumping.

The morning begins with a session led by Fellow of the British Horse Society Adam Kemp and grand prix dressage rider Matt Frost, a trainer and rider partnership who are best known in the world of pure dressage. Presenting a session titled “Simple still works”, Adam and Matt will demonstrate and explain the core elements of successful dressage riding and training, where “simple” for the horse and “simple” for the rider can achieve the best results.

In the afternoon, the renowned Irish showjumping course-designer Tom Holden teams up with 2002 showjumping world champion a Dermott Lennon for their session: “The jumping test and the solution”.

The International Eventing Forum has been running since 2004. Last year’s theme was “What’s the limit?”, and featured sessions from former British dressage team member Sandy Phillips, Irish Olympian Eric Smiley FBHS, performance psychologist Charlie Unwin and Swedish event team manager and coach Fredrik Bergendorff.

Other past speakers include Mark Todd, Ian Woodhead, Mike Etherington-Smith, David O’Connor, Angela Tucker, Lucinda Green, Chris Burton and Jimmy Wofford.

Tickets are just £50 if purchased in advance (or £45 if purchased before the end of December). More information and tickets: internationaleventingforum.com

