Insurance industry to work together – with vets — to ensure horse cover can continue





More than 100 representatives of major companies have agreed to work together to try to ensure the sustainability of insurance for horses and pets.

The Pet and Equine Insurance Sustainability Network, founded by industry leader Sharon Brown, held a “think tank” event on 21 November, to address challenges in equine and small animal insurance. Almost all those present agreed on collaborative action.

Ms Brown told H&H she came up with the idea as she has horses, dogs and cats, relies on insurance but has “watched the premiums climb”.

“After more than 30 years of working in the insurance industry, I’ve seen the pressures insurers face, too, and knew something needed to change,” she said.

“This gathering was so powerful because nearly everyone in the room had a horse or a pet. We weren’t just insurance professionals discussing business; we were animal lovers united by a shared commitment to protecting the bond between humans and their animals.”

The meeting focused on challenges including veterinary fees, “the need for greater transparency in pricing”, the importance of preventative care and ensuring insurance is affordable.

“By bringing together a diverse group of stakeholders, the session facilitated open discussions and the exchange of practical insights, paving the way for meaningful collaboration and innovative solutions to benefit all parties involved – from insurers and service providers to animals and their owners,” Ms Brown said.

“This isn’t about insurers being greedy. Insurers are forced to pass increased costs on to policyholders through higher premiums. This creates a cycle that’s unsustainable for everyone.

“Routine care can be costly enough, but when faced with unexpected emergencies, the numbers can be overwhelming. Without insurance, some animal owners may face the devastating decision of putting their beloved horse or pet to sleep rather than pursuing unaffordable treatments. This isn’t just a financial issue – it’s a deeply emotional one with profound impacts on animal welfare and the wellbeing of their owners.”

Ms Brown said the meeting was a “critical” step, but only the first one. The aim now is to create a steering group to establish an industry-wide association that would unite insurers, vets, and service providers to “champion transparency, promote accountability and prioritise education”.

“We’re calling on all animal lovers to join the conversation,” she said. “Please share your experiences, thoughts, and ideas with H&H and help us shape a sustainable future for pet and equine insurance. Together, we can ensure every animal gets the care it deserves, and no one must make the impossible choice between their pet’s life and financial stability.”

Agria risk and compliance director Claudia Rodríguez said she was “profoundly moved” by the meeting’s focus on better outcomes for animals, owners and the industry.

“It’s clear that if we are to overcome challenges like rising veterinary fees and insurance premiums, we must keep the consumer’s needs at the centre of every decision we make,” she said. This event was more than just a discussion; it was a rallying call for action to make insurance not only accessible but meaningful. I’m genuinely excited to see where we can take this next and the progress we can achieve together.”

British Equine Veterinary Association chief executive David Mountford told H&H it is always positive to have different parts of an industry talking.

“Bringing together insurers, horse owners and vets will help everyone better understand the challenges each party faces and potentially identify opportunities that can benefit all,” he said.

Share your thoughts at hhletters@futurenet.com, including your name, nearest town and county, for the chance for your letter to appear in a forthcoming issue of the magazine

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout major shows such as London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout major shows like London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now