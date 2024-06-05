Injured Army horses’ recovery and other things the equestrian world is talking about





‘Remarkable’ recoveries

The military horses injured when they ran free in London are recovering well, the Army has confirmed, as are their riders. Three of the five horses who got loose in the capital in April are back on duty; Trojan, Tennyson and Vanquish are likely to take part in The King’s birthday parade on 15 June, and Vida and Quaker are still enjoying a holiday at The Horse Trust but are expected to make a full recovery. Of the two soldiers who were most seriously injured, one is recovering at home and the other at an Army rehab centre. Both are likely to return to service.

The legendary Milton

As H&H celebrates its 140th anniversary, we are looking back at some of the equine legends of the past. One such wonder horse was John Whitaker’s inimitable Milton, the flying grey who was the first showjumper to win over £1m. This was a partnership that caught hearts across the world and held audiences in thrall as they won back-to-back World Cups and six championship medals, as well as more than 30 major classes.

An inspirational rider

One rider at the Bramham International Horse Trials national BE80 championship will have a full cheerleading squad rooting for her. Lucy Ohlson has fought back from near-fatal injuries suffered when a tractor sliced into her car, then from smashing her pelvis in a rotational fall some years later, to take on the final with Thomastown Chief. “She’s unbelievable; you forget sometimes what she’s done and it makes you emotional,” Lucy’s friend Jodine Milne-Reader said. “I honestly think if it had happened to anyone else, they wouldn’t have got through it.”

