‘Inexcusable cruelty’, whisker trimming and other things the horse world is talking about





‘Listen to the welfare messages’

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a young horse was “worked to death” at Appleby Horse Fair. The 14hh trotter collapsed on 5 June in what has been described as an “inexcusable act of cruelty”. Gypsy representatives Billy Welch and Bill Lloyd said: “We condemn in the strongest possible terms whoever has done this. We are sickened and saddened by the cruelty that this person or persons have shown.”

Rule changes

Trimming whiskers will be banned in racing from 1 July, bringing the sport in line with other disciplines. As one of a number of changes to rules, the British Horseracing Authority said that unless it is approved by a vet, “the sensory hairs around a horse’s mouth, nose and eyes can no longer be clipped, shaven or removed in any way”. Other rule changes will outlaw use of ice on horses on the racecourse before racing, unless approved by a vet, as ice can mask pain. Items such as magnetic boots and rugs and rugs, and massage pads, will also no longer be allowed on course unless approved by a BHA veterinary officer.

A great save

A horse who fell through the floor of his stable was found suspended above the lower storey – and rescued in a “great save by all”. The Ipswich Fire Department and charity MSPCA-Angell’s rescuers were among those who worked for hours to free Lipizzaner gelding Valcour, in Massachusetts, US, on Monday (3 June). The eight-year-old was sedated and lifted out with a small crane. MSPCA-Angell said he is expected to make a full recovery and thanked all those who took part in the rescue.

