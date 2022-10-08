‘I wasn’t expecting to ride so I’d been on the Prosecco’: rider nets HOYS Arab title on catch ride





With four Arabs qualified for the Simon Constable Equine Vets and Binley Arabian Stud Caroline Sussex HOYS ridden purebred Arab of the year championship at the 2022 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), it was no surprise that breed specialist Clare Fitch had to call on some help.

As Clare took the reins on Joyce Robertson’s five-year-old gelding Hadiat Qayima, she was on the hunt for someone to pilot Sue Robinson’s previous HOYS winner AJA Giuliano. And she found an able jockey in fellow Arab expert David Froggatt, who ended up securing the title.

“That was totally fab,” said David. “I wasn’t expecting to ride so I’d been on the Prosecco. Clare grabbed me this morning and asked me if I wanted a catch ride, and here we are.”

Clare’s other representative was Mary Wragg’s Mirv, who finished fifth with stand-in jockey Louise Maryon.

“We’d also qualified a young stallion for HOYS, but we decided to leave him at home this year as he wasn’t quite ready,” said Clare, who noted that four finalists was a new personal best for her team.

Clare has won the HOYS ridden purebred ridden Arab accolade numerous times, including with 10-year-old AJA Giuliano in 2018 and twice with Patros HB.

“I’ve also won it with Mirv,” Clare said. “The secret is all in the type; you’ve got to have something which is really typey. If you’ve got a horse with really good conformation it’s likely to ride well. I look for a unicorn when I’m picking my next HOYS winner. As soon as you see it, you have to know it’s an Arab without a second’s hesitation.”

AJA Giuliano, who is fondly known as Julie at home, was supreme Arab champion at the Royal International in July.

“He gets better and better,” said Clare. “We’ve had Julie since he was a yearling for his breeders at AJA Arabians, and we encouraged the Robinsons to buy him.”

