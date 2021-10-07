‘I haven’t ridden much recently!’ sole double clear wins prestigious HOYS title





The winner of the Sorbeo leading pony showjumper title at HOYS said she “hasn’t ridden much recently” — but still managed to jump the only double clear to take the coveted title.

Elissa Herrmann and Lapislazuli, who were on the British team that finished fourth at the pony European Championships in August, jumped a neat, accurate round to clinch the prestigious title, from third draw in a seven-strong jump-off.

“This is my last year in ponies, so it’s a good way to go out!” said Elissa, who turns 16 in December.

“I can’t put it into words, how this feels. You can say you might win but you don’t think you actually will. It’s quite difficult to hold your nerve, but I had a good team of people cheering me on.”

Elissa took the ride on Lapislazuli, owned by Edwina Hermann, after HOYS 2019; the 10-year-old dun gelding was previously ridden by Rory Bremner’s daughter Lila.

“He’s very fidgety sometimes, but very sweet and loving,” Elissa said. “He’s a bit like a rocking horse to ride because he’s so comfortable.

“I was a bit apprehensive when I came out, about whether my round had been good enough, and I knew there were people coming who can go fast, but it was just good to leave all the fences up.”

Elissa’s biggest challenge is getting to ride at all, as she lives in Hampshire and her ponies live with trainers Jason and Katrina Moore, in Essex.

“They’re the best, which is why we keep them there but I haven’t ridden much recently!” she said. “So I’m very happy with today. This is the big one. There’s nothing more special in than HOYS.”

Sophie Evans and Oscar Van De Beekerheide came second in the HOYS leading pony showjumper class, with Ollie Fry and Zucan V, who won the title in 2019 with Ollie’s brother Toby, in third.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.