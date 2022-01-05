



Members of the hunting community donated more than 100 boxes of gifts for vulnerable children this Christmas.

Supporters and members of the Worcestershire packed 105 shoe boxes filled with gifts as part of the Operation Christmas Child Appeal. The total is more than double the amount collected by the hunt in 2020.

Collections were co-ordinated by Danielle Dickens, of the hunt’s supporters club committee, and the boxes packed with toys were sent to children across the world.

Chloe Stiley, from the Worcestershire, said: “We had another incredible response to this appeal and, as a hunt, are so happy to be able to support this initiative which supports children who may never have received a gift before.”

The Grafton contacted a local foodbank to ask which items were in particular demand and what they needed most, before asking supporters to make contributions to the collection.

At meets held in December, hunt supporters donated food, or cash, which was then used to buy groceries that the hunt delivered to the foodbank on 23 December.

“As a hunt we believe it is important to give back to the local community and to help those who were facing a difficult Christmas,” said the Grafton’s Debbie Wilks.

She added they filled more than 20 bags and will be collecting for the foodbank again in 2022.

Polly Portwin, director of the campaign for hunting at the Countryside Alliance praised those involved.

“The generosity and kindness of the hunting community knows no bounds with hunts all across the country, regularly supporting local, national and worldwide charities to help raise funds and support good causes like these all throughout the year,” she said.

