HOYS opens up opportunities for part-bred ponies





The organisers of the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) have revealed that ponies of hunter type can now compete in the HOYS part-bred pony of the year class.

Grandstand Media announced a change to the rule book which now permits riders to wear tweed jackets and ponies to wear plain tack in HOYS part-bred pony qualifiers and at the final.

In a statement, Grandstand said: “In recent years, the class has specified that animals must be exhibited in coloured browbands and riders must wear a dark coloured jacket. It was felt that this restricted many animals that would be eligible to compete under the part-bred ruling but would not naturally ‘fit’ into the tack/dress stipulated.

“Therefore for 2023, and with immediate effect, the ruling has been changed to: All ponies must be shown plaited and in tack appropriate to type. Riders are permitted to wear tweed or navy jackets.”

The change to the rule was made following an industry focus group meeting of showing amateurs and professionals. It was felt that this rule change would be “a welcome step forward for the plaited ponies and it will allow more eligible animals wishing to compete for the opportunity in this class”.

Ponies must still not exceed 148cms in height and riders can still be of any age with the exceptions of those riding stallions who must have obtained their 14th birthday before the 1st January in the current year.

