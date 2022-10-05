



In a highly competitive class, only foot-perfect performances were awarded with a place in the final line-up, but it was eight-year-old Eastlands Dunedin who shone the brightest to claim the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) Connemara championship.

Ridden beautifully by Lauren Beaumont, the gelding by Eastlands Harleybrae out of Eastlands Dunrose, pulled it out of the bag to land the win for owner Susan Pool.

“He was here last year but we didn’t get placed,” said Lauren who qualified the gelding at Royal Cheshire County. “He just feels really mature this year – he’s strengthened up again and he just shone in there. He felt amazing.”

The gelding who topped the HOYS Connemara section has been based with Lauren since he was three.

“He came straight from his breeder and I backed him and he’s been with me since,” she said. “He’s just such an amazing pony. He’s very easy to do at home and absolutely loves hacking – we very rarely go in the school. It’s important to us that he has a varied lifestyle.”

This time last year, Lauren had not long given birth to her daughter Grace who is now 18 months old.

“It’s hard juggling horses and family life, but we manage,” said Lauren. “She was a baby last year but is two in January and doesn’t want to stay in her pram anymore, so it’s tricky keeping her occupied.”

Eastlands Dunedin will now head for the Heritage championships: “It’d be lovely to get him qualified for Olympia, so that is our next big aim,” added Lauren.

Judges awarded the runner-up prize in the HOYS Connemara class to Emlaughmore Lightening and Casey Ormrod and third position to Coral Malachy and Samantha Roberts.

