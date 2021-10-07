‘He loves going to the beach’: Welsh A stallion victorious on HOYS debut





IN his first proper open season, seven-year-old Welsh A stallion Hoekhorst Example belied his inexperience to impress judges and secure the M&M Welsh section A title on his Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) debut under Libby Rebecca Grota.

The beautiful grey stallion by Idllic Senator out of Hoekhorst Evita has been with Libby for two years.

“We bought him two winters ago, and he only did four shows last year because of covid so he’s got very low mileage,” said Libby. “It’s his first proper season this year, and he’s done really well. He won at the Royal Windsor Horse Show and Royal Welsh too, so he’s had a brilliant season.”

The pair live in Pembrokeshire and qualified for HOYS at Midlands County.

“This was his first time at HOYS, so I wasn’t expecting him to go in and win at all,” Libby said. “All I wanted was for him to behave and go well and have a good experience. He’s exceeded all our expectations.”

Alongside showing, Senator also covers and enjoys trips to the seaside.

“We live by the coast and he loves going to the beach and hacking out,” said Libby. “Going to the beach is a nice change for him from showing, although he does love a big atmosphere – the bigger the atmosphere the better.

“He copes brilliantly with covering and being ridden – I forget he’s a stallion a lot of them time, he’s so well behaved.”

Libby, who is no stranger to HOYS or the winner’s spot having been a competitor and winner here for a number of years, juggles showing with studying for her A-Levels.

