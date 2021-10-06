Double gold medal-winning athlete lands Highland title at Horse of the Year Show





JUST six weeks after winning double gold in the 100m and 200m at the Masters British National Championships, elite athlete Tracey Milward landed the Highland title at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) 2021.

Riding her own 11-year-old dun stallion Lochlands Gypsy Baron, Tracey pulled off a streamlined show to wow the judges at the partnership’s fourth HOYS together.

“It feels amazing – to come here and win a title at HOYS in the same year as double gold in a different sport is amazing,” said an emotional Tracey. “I’ve bought him here four times and it felt like, if he doesn’t get it now, I don’t think he ever will, so it was a huge relief.”

Tracey has owned the stallion by Whitefield Prince Platinum and out of Lochlands Magic Flute since a six-month-old foal. They qualified at the NPS Summer Championship show.

“Every year, he has qualified in his first three outings no problem, but this year it took me nine qualifiers,” explained Tracey. “Being such a positive person, I didn’t look at it as that he was coming to HOYS having struggled to qualify, instead I looked at it as a good omen for HOYS. It’s what dreams are made of.”

Juggling being an athlete and having a pony on the showing circuit is tough, but Tracey says the pony’s temperament makes life easier.

“He’s amazing at home – my seven-year-old son plays with him and brushes him and he’ll stand quietly for him,” she said. “It is tough doing it on my own, but I make it work.”

The stallion has covered and Tracey has one of his foals from a mare she owns.

“He’s such an amazing pony – I backed him myself and I’m the only person who’s ridden him in the ring,” said Tracey. “Whether he won or not, he’s such a special boy to me.”

Katy Common rode her own Dunedin Mascot into second, while owner/rider Elizabeth Hamilton took third with Mozart of Millfield.

