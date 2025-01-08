Horses lose out to alpacas and other things the equestrian world is talking about

Riding school at risk
An equestrian centre that is a riding school, a centre for equine-assisted therapy and a rescue could be at risk as the grazing it leased has been allocated to alpacas. Russells, in Southampton, recently celebrated 50 years in business and for 10 of those, it has rented 7.5 acres of summer grazing from Eastleigh Borough Council. This space fulfils the conditions of its riding school licence, issued by the same council, regarding space for the number of horses it has.
New year honours
Equestrians were included in the New Year Honours List – but not those who were victorious in Paris. Previously, winning Olympic gold meant inclusion on the honours list but this has now changed. So although some Team GB champions in other sports were recognised, none of the gold medal-winning riders were among them.
‘Beautiful memories’
Frederic Wandres’ medal-winning dressage star Duke Of Britain FRH has retired aged 18. The German rider and the British-bred Dimaggio gelding, who were on the team that won world bronze in 2022, also won and were placed in the Olympia World Cup leg, and had success at the top level across Europe. “You give us so many beautiful memories of the international arenas all over the world,” said Frederic.
