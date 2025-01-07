‘So many beautiful memories’: Olympia freestyle winner bows out after super career





Germany’s Frederic Wandres has paid tribute to his “game-changing” grand prix dressage star Duke Of Britain FRH on the gelding’s retirement from competition.

The pair sprang into the limelight in 2018 with wins and top placings at major shows and World Cup classes across Europe in their first season at international grand prix.

They capped their breakthrough year with the “very nice Christmas present” of winning the World Cup freestyle at Olympia on +80% – returning to London in 2019 and 2021, to be placed on both occasions.

The now 18-year-old (by Dimaggio), bred in Britain by the Pidgley family, was part of the bronze medal-winning German side at the 2022 World Championships. He officially retired in a ceremony at Frankfurt CDI before Christmas.

“You give us so many beautiful memories of the international arenas all over the world,” said Frederic, who was on the team that won Olympic gold in Paris with his other ride, Bluetooth OLD.

“We grew up together – you opened all the doors for us – you also let Bluetooth grow up in your shadow.

“By far you were not only a partner from a sporting point of view, but a real family horse to this day and hopefully for a long time to come. You inspire everyone from young to old.”

He added: “Now you’re turning 18 years old and you’re already spending a lot of time in the field with your pony gang – here you have to learn the hierarchy all over again, even if you were our king in the arena. Ringo, 31 years old, still has the say here.

“I hope that we can give you the best time here with us and that you really enjoy your retirement.

“You have been our game-changer.”

