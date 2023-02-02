



A man under care for a life-limiting condition has had his “passion for horses reignited” thanks to a surprise visit from a horse owned by his NHS physiotherapist.

Terry Davis has been cared for by the specialist palliative care team at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust at his home in Stockton over the past few months. During this time his physiotherapist Debra Alton, who provides therapeutic interventions, discovered they both had a love of horses.

“During my conversations with Terry it became clear his passion for horses. He owned 15 horses at one point – but sadly had to find new homes for them due to his deteriorating health,” she said.

“We often exchanged experiences during his sessions about them and this gave Terry a lot of comfort talking about normal life situations rather than the constant reminder about his ill health, and made him feel like a normal person.”

Debra said she always joked with Terry that one day she would turn up with her horse and trailer.

“But then thought I actually could make this happen, and offered to bring my 21-year-old gelding Mr Riley to Terry’s front garden to meet him, with consent from his family,” she said.

“Members of the palliative care team will always try to help our patients and families but this is one thing that they thought would never happen.”

Debra took Mr Riley to Terry’s home and Terry was able to stroke and feed Mr Riley from his window.

“I think if Mr Riley was invited he would have quite happily gone in the house! Horses have been widely used for their therapeutic qualities with a wide variety of people with disabilities and post-traumatic stress disorders,” said Debra.

“The whole experience was amazing. Terry did not know it was going to happen and his wife Janet just said that she had a surprise for him. Terry was completely overwhelmed, as were his family and others watching.”

Terry said he was “so humbled and happy” about the visit.

“I can’t believe someone would do that for me – it made me feel very special and loved,” he said.

“Terry was very overwhelmed by it all, we couldn’t believe how Debra went above and beyond to do all that for him, it was unbelievable. What a memory,” added Janet.

